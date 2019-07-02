sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,453 Euro		+0,012
+2,72 %
WKN: A2AFTK ISIN: CA64112G1054 Ticker-Symbol: 26N 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,439
0,461
15:29
0,43
0,45
15:29
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC
NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC0,453+2,72 %
FN Beta