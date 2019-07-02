

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL, DALRQ.PK) reported that, for June 2019, total System traffic increased 6.2% year-over-year to 22.8 billion RPMs. Capacity was up 4.0% to 25.2 billion ASMs. Total system load factor was at 90.4%, up 1.9 percentage points from previous year. During the month of June 2019, the company carried 18.9 million customers across its broad global network.



Headquartered in Atlanta, Delta offers more than 5,000 daily departures and as many as 15,000 affiliated departures including the premier SkyTeam alliance, of which Delta is a founding member.



