Taking into account the 24 April 2019 decision of the Supervisory Council of AB Klaipedos Nafta (hereinafter - the Company) which extended the tenure of the Board members of the Company until the respective separate decision of the Supervisory Council, on 2 July 2019 the Supervisory Council of the Company, decided to extend the tenure of all Board members of the Company for three years from 24 April 2019.













