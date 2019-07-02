sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 02.07.2019

WKN: 904623 ISIN: IL0010830219 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
02.07.2019 | 15:52
PR Newswire

B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, July 2

B.S.D CROWN Ltd (LSE:BSD)
(the "Company")

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
(the "Meeting")

Ramat Gan, Israel, 2 July 2019

Results of the Meeting

The Company announces the summary of the votes cast at the Meeting held earlier today:

NoResolutionVotes
For 		%Votes
Against		%Votes Withheld
1Re-appoint BDO Israel as auditor of the Company.97,959,3381004,69200
2Re-election of Mr. Joseph Williger as a director.97,964,030100000
3Re-election of Mr. Avi Zigelman as a director.97,959,8381004,19200
4Re-election of Mr. Zwi Williger as a director.97,964,030100000
5Re-election of Mr. Gil Hochboim as a director.97,964,030100000
6Election of Mrs. Sagit Amit Evan as an external director.97,964,030100000
Total votes with no personal interest32,186,076100000
7Approval of the provision of indemnification for each of the Company's current and future directors and officers (other than Mr. Joseph Williger and Mr. Zvi Williger) and the entering into the New Exemption and Indemnification Agreement with each of the Company's current and future directors.97,964,030100000
8Approval of the provision of indemnification and the entering into the New Exemption and Indemnification Agreement with Mr. Joseph Williger.97,964,030100000
Total votes with no personal interest32,186,076100000
9Approval of the provision of indemnification and the entering into the New Exemption and Indemnification Agreement with Mr. Zvi Williger.97,964,030100000
Total votes with no personal interest32,186,076100000
10Approval of the provision of exemption for each of the Company's current and future directors and officers (other than Mr. Joseph Williger and Mr. Zvi Williger) and the entering into the New Exemption and Indemnification Agreement with each of the Company's current and future directors.97,963,53010050000
11Approval of the provision of exemption and entering into the New Exemption and Indemnification Agreement with Mr. Joseph Williger.97,963,53010050000
Total votes with no personal interest32,186,07610050000
12Approval of the provision of exemption and entering into the New Exemption and Indemnification Agreement with Mr. Zvi Williger.97,963,53010050000
Total votes with no personal interest32,186,07610050000

Accordingly, all the resolutions 1-12 have been passed.


The Company's issued share capital as at 2 July 2019 (excluding treasury shares) was 129,340,252 ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 each.


Enquiries:

Joseph Williger, Executive Chairman Yossi@ydekel.co.il


