Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value 02-Jul-2019 / 14:31 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 01/07/2019) of GBP172.7m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 01/07/2019) of GBP172.7m Cash Position of GBP13.0m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 01/07/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including 2,200.37p 7,848,758 unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share - excluding current 2181.03p period revenue* Ordinary share price (mid-price) 2000.00p Discount to NAV (9.11)% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2018 to 01/07/2019 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 12.25 2 RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p 11.60 3 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 10.28 25p 4 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 10.07 5 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 9.43 6 Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p 8.91 7 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc 6.84 Ordinary 26.9231p 8 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 6.72 9 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 5.43 10 Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p 5.07 11 Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p 2.77 12 Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p 2.47 13 Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p 2.12 14 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 1.19 15 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 1.01 16 Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p 0.72 17 National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p 0.70 18 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p 0.68 19 Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd 0.46 20 Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative 0.39 Preferred 21 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.37 22 Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p 0.22 23 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p 0.20 24 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.10 25 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.00 26 Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p 0.00 ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 12105 EQS News ID: 834963 End of Announcement EQS News Service

