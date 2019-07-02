

ROME (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC (FCAU) reported its best June in 14 years as sales were driven by Ram pickup trucks which had its highest month of sales since the brand was detached from Dodge and launched as a standalone division in 2009. Retail sales for the month was the highest in 18 years.



For the month of June, total sales were up 2 percent to 206,083 vehicles. Sales of Ram pickups increased 56 percent to 68,098 vehicles. The Dodge Charger reported sales of 9,034 vehicles, highest since 2007.



The results also mark the end of monthly sales reporting by FCA US LLC. The first quarterly sales report will be presented on Oct. 1.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX