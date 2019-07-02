Live Media Group Holdings Creates National Live Production Footprint With Three Strategic Acquisitions

TNDV: Television, Harb Production Services and Coastal Media Group join forces with Live Mobile Group to offer innovative, full-service live production facilities and solutions coast to coast

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2019 / In what promises to be among the more innovative strategic acquisition plans this year, Live Media Group Holdings announces that TNDV: Television, Harb Production Services and Coastal Media Group will join its live production business portfolio effective immediately. The acquisitions will create the largest mid-level, full-service live production facilities provider and company in the broadcast and live event industry. The three companies join Live Mobile Group, an owned and operated division of Live Media Group Holdings, to create the new nationwide powerhouse organization.

The acquisitions were driven by the vision of Brad Sexton, President and CEO of Live Media Group Holdings, who recognized the lack of a national full-service, mid-level broadcast provider and production option for today's most demanding, ever-changing world. The innovative strategy more than triples Live Mobile Group's fleet of production and uplink trucks, and expands the company's business and technical staff with a diverse group of live production, systems integration and event management experts. The resulting company will change the competitive landscape for mid-level event live production facilities in a market dominated by a number of large providers and companies. Out of the gate, the consolidated company will consist of 18 mid-sized production hybrid units, with additional standalone smaller production uplink units.

The expanded Live Media Group Holdings portfolio brings the following specialized companies and services together:

Live Mobile Group : A premier, full-service, mid-sized truck provider for sports, entertainment and music, offering mid-sized 38'-42' hybrid expando production and transmission units.

: A premier, full-service, mid-sized truck provider for sports, entertainment and music, offering mid-sized 38'-42' hybrid expando production and transmission units. TNDV : A full-service provider of 38'-53' mobile production and audio facilities, as well as production and secondary services for broadcast television, live entertainment, and AV-related productions including entertainment, corporate, worship and higher education.

: A full-service provider of 38'-53' mobile production and audio facilities, as well as production and secondary services for broadcast television, live entertainment, and AV-related productions including entertainment, corporate, worship and higher education. Harb Production Services : A supplier of state-of-the-art, mid-sized 40'-45' single and double expando production trucks, equipment and integration services to support sports, entertainment and other live event productions.

: A supplier of state-of-the-art, mid-sized 40'-45' single and double expando production trucks, equipment and integration services to support sports, entertainment and other live event productions. Coastal Media Group : A live event management services company specializing in fiber and satellite transmission, insert studios, control rooms and editorial facilities on the west coast.

: A live event management services company specializing in fiber and satellite transmission, insert studios, control rooms and editorial facilities on the west coast. Live Media Group: One of the best known companies offering a true, turnkey approach for the creative, production, encoding/transmission and broadcast of live events on any scale for entertainment, music and sports.

Live Media Group Holdings will retain the staff, facilities and structure of all organizations. Los Angeles will serve as a west coast production and truck operation, with plans to relocate its corporate operations to TNDV's headquarters in Nashville. The Harb Production Services facility in Knoxville, Tennessee will serve as a truck operations and integration facility. Sexton adds that "all companies will continue to operate under their current business names for the time being," citing the strength of their brands, expert engineering execution, and professional reputations.

"We have long recognized the value of strategic partnerships in the live production world and have been actively seeking complementary companies to join our team," said Sexton. "TNDV has built a national presence with an impressive roster of high-profile projects, clients and mid-to-large-sized production trucks. TNDV has a sterling reputation, with very strong relationships across the media and entertainment industry. I have worked with Harb Production Services for a number of years, and Danny Harb and his team bring a rare level of technical integration and engineering that matches the premium quality of their trucks and superior engineering services. Finally, Coastal Media Group expands our footprint in the active Los Angeles live production broadcast market while strengthening our portfolio of multi-site broadcasting, live streaming, uplink and backhaul services to our network operation center for secure and reliable transmission."

Danny Harb, President of Harb Production Services, and his team are known for unique production units that offer the horsepower of a 53' expando unit in a more efficient facility and footprint. Harb will join the expanded management team and sit on the Board of Directors of Live Media Group Holdings.

"Having always focused on exceptional mobile units, cost-efficient integration and superior engineering expertise, we have serviced every client need and grown our relationships exponentially over the years," said Harb. "By joining forces, we look forward to providing our clients with expanded services and sharing our expertise with every member of the new team. Our experience integrating 1080p and 4K into our existing fleet of trucks will prove especially valuable for the combined client base."

Nic Dugger, President of TNDV: Television, will also join the management team of Live Media Group Holdings and sit on the Board of Directors. Dugger has watched his company grow significantly over the past decade and is enthusiastic about the new collection of companies coming together, forming a force within the industry focused on superior client service.

"We are creating a one-stop-shop of media and entertainment services for live production that will fulfill client requests for more trucks, more production equipment and more services," said Dugger. "This brings together arguably the greatest collection of professionals and resources to form one of the industry's most dynamic, versatile and flexible live production organizations. I'm really looking forward to this next chapter."

Bob Adler, President of Coastal Media Group has helped power some of the largest broadcasts in the world, providing services to clients such as 24 Hours of Climate Reality, Echo Entertainment, the NFL Channel and CBS College Sports Network. The company specializes in full production services with an emphasis on transmission capabilities and data center deliverables. This includes a Network Operation Center that also provides full encoding and streaming services for many sports and entertainment partners.

"We are excited about all of these exceptional companies coming together to form one team to service our myriad of clients," said Adler. "With the addition of all these assets and technical expertise, we will be afforded the opportunity to expand our work with our client base and service additional clients, growing our business with our 24/7 Network Operation Center."

ABOUT Live Media Holdings Group

Formed in 2008, Live Media Group Holdings is the parent company to four distinct, yet highly complementary businesses in the live broadcast space including: Live Mobile Group- offering mid-size HD hybrid production/uplink trucks supporting client needs across multiple mediums; Live Media Group- an experienced team providing full-service production services from concept through production, delivering superior service to a multitude of clients; NOC (Network Operations Center) - our fully supported the central link between production sites and the viewers' screens; and nowlive - a revolutionary interactive video experience controlled by the consumer and accessible on any screen or device. Visit http://www.livemediagroupholdings.com for more information.

ABOUT TNDV: Television

Formed in 2004, TNDV: Television represents the culmination of over 26 years of broadcast and live production for Nic Dugger, owner and president; and his staff of full time engineers. TNDV produces events from small single-camera productions all the way up to multi-million dollar international TV events, and takes pride in building custom solutions for challenging productions of any size, in any situation. Recent projects include the live 4K broadcast of the Final Four Concert Series, the National Christmas Tree Lighting with President Trump in Washington DC, and for the multi-Emmy winning Bluegrass Underground televised nationally on PBS.

ABOUT Harb Production Services

Harb Production Services is a Knoxville, Tennessee-based supplier of mobile production trucks and equipment to the broadcast and entertainment industry, providing a customized end-to-end solution to serve every client's unique production needs.

ABOUT Coastal Media Group

Coastal Media Group, based in Los Angeles, offers complete HD Live Event Management including both fiber and mobile satellite transmission; fiber-connected insert studios, and tape playout facilities for all of our clients' live media needs.

