

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the notable upward move seen in the previous session, stocks are seeing modest weakness in morning trading on Tuesday. Selling pressure has remained relatively subdued, however, limiting the downside for the major averages.



Currently, the S&P 500 is down just 0.23 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 2,964.10 after ending Monday's trading at a record closing high. The Dow is down 40.26 points or 0.2 percent at 26,677.17 and the Nasdaq is down 10.91 points or 0.1 percent at 8,080.25.



Renewed trade concerns are weighing on the markets after the U.S. proposed new tariffs on more European goods as part of an ongoing dispute over aircraft subsidies.



The U.S. Trade Representative issued a supplemental list of approximately $4 billion worth of products that could potentially be subject to additional duties.



In response to public comments and additional analysis, the USTR is adding the supplemental list to an initial list of $21 billion worth of products published on April 12.



The threat of additional tariffs comes as the U.S. and the European Union have been engaged in a long-running World Trade Organization dispute regarding EU aircraft subsidies.



While the U.S. and China have agreed to restart stalled trade talks, the news is a reminder that President Donald Trump is fighting a trade war on multiple fronts.



Nonetheless, traders seem reluctant to make more significant moves amid a lack of major U.S. economic data on the day.



A slew of data is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, although traders may remain away from their desks ahead of the July 4th holiday on Thursday.



Looking a little further ahead, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its closely watched monthly employment report for June on Friday.



Economists expect to report to show employment climbed by 158,000 jobs in June after edging up by 75,000 jobs in May. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.6 percent.



Energy stocks are seeing considerable weakness amid a steep drop by the price of crude oil, with crude for August delivery tumbling $0.94 to $58.15 a barrel.



The drop by the price of oil comes as concerns about the outlook for global demand have overshadowed a widely expected agreement by OPEC and its allies to extend production cuts.



Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is down by 2 percent, while the NYSE Arca Oil Index and the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index are both down by 1.4 percent.



Steel and semiconductor stocks have also moved notably lower in morning trading, while telecom and commercial real estate stocks have shown a strong move to the upside.



In overseas trading, most stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a lackluster performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index closed just below the unchanged line.



European stocks are also experiencing choppy trading on the day. While the German DAX Index is down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.5 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are seeing modest strength following the pullback seen in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 1.9 basis points at 2.015 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX