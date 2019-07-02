Bennet Global Planning to Further Expand their Direct Investments Team

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2019 / Bennet Global has always believed in offering the best for their clients, and has a well-established dedicated direct investment team that has been a key factor in the success they have had in the financial sector. With a constantly growing need in the world of investments for larger institutional clientele to be able to access infrastructure through direct equity investments, Bennet Global are doing all they can to ensure that these needs are met.

With Bennet Global's new expansion, the company will further be able to oversee direct investments made alongside their equity capital management team including negotiation, pricing, fund co-investments, consortium management solutions, separate accounts, and deal syndications, this will allow Bennet Global to increase their focus on delivering to their clients even more attractive and profitable investment solutions, and give each client more support while working with the company to achieve their financial aspirations.

With strong foundations in place, Bennet Global has decided to promote David Xing to oversee the expansion in the sector. Mr. Xing has been in the financial industry for the last 45 years, and has been involved in the direct investment sector for the last 15. Mr. Xing while taking on the new role as director of direct investments, will also be retaining his current position as one of Bennet Global's senior portfolio managers. Mr. Xing works closely with the research team at the company and in a statement released by a spokesperson for the company they said "We are proud to be able to appoint David into this position, he has been a key member of our senior staffing team for a long time, and we are more than confident in his ability to oversee our move to further increase our client base in the institutional sector."

Bennet Global has always been focused on delivering the best, most consistent client service that they possibly can, while providing relevant and creative solutions for each investors particular needs. Bennet Global is proud to be able to keep up with an ever changing financial world, with the huge team of talented investment professionals that make the company what it is. With the move to expand on their existing infrastructure, Bennet Global is looking forward to being able to offer their institutional client's further opportunities to be involved with direct investments, and enhance their portfolios with these opportunities.

The company has built a well established reputation as an international market specialist who provide their diverse client base with unique tailor made portfolios that are built with the client in mind. Bennet Global Understands how important it is, for larger clients to have access to more opportunities to grow their capital, and they believe with the expansion of their direct investment line, it will be the perfect opportunity for new and existing clients to create a well-rounded portfolio.

