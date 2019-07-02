The global UV nail gel market is expected to post a CAGR close to 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190702005406/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global UV nail gel market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Currently, UV nail gels are available in two forms in the market, namely soft UV nail gels and hard UV nail gels. These are introduced in the market to cater to the varied fashion requirements of customers. These gels allow the long enhancement of nails and do not require buffing as they are naturally glossy. Moreover, hard UV nail gels provide stiffness and glossiness for more than six months. Soft UV nail gels soak off when ready to be removed. Also, customers with damaged and thin nails use soft UV nail gels to plate the damaged look of the nail. Therefore, the availability of different types of UV nail gels is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increased focus on UV nail gels made from bio-based materials will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global UV nail gel market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global UV nail gel market: Increased focus on UV nail gels made from bio-based materials

Most of the UV nail gels currently available in the market are produced using petrochemical resources, which are unsustainable and harmful. Thus, there is a high demand for organic and bio-based materials that are either manufactured naturally or are synthesized with high capabilities to meet the desired cost, performance of the final products, and environmental needs. Organic products are proved to be more promising in terms of performance, opacity, chemical properties, pendulum hardness, and glossiness. The growing need for UV nail gels made from bio-based materials will fuel the growth of the global UV nail gel market during the next five years.

"Apart from the increased focus on UV nail gels made from bio-based materials, the growing adoption of nail art decoration fashion is one of the major factors that is driving the growth of the market. With the manicure aspect of the fashion industry transformed in the last few years, nail art skills have grown at a business level where the conscientious business of painting and gluing tiny designs have become popular among women. Many nail salons across the world offer varied types of manicure services and other crafted art. This art decoration fashion has become a huge business in the fashion industry, especially among female celebrities from music, sports, and fashion. As a result of such advancements, the market for UV nail gel is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global UV nail gel market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global UV nail gel market by distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Geographically, APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region of the global UV nail gel market during the forecast period. The growth of UV nail gel market in APAC is expected to be mainly driven by the growing population, rise in income levels, the influence of Westernization on buying habits, changes in lifestyles, and the increasing inclination toward new fashion trends in the region. Moreover, APAC has some of the fastest developing nations, which have huge prospects for growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190702005406/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com