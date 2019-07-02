sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, July 2

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 28 June 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)6.2%
China Everbright Intl.6.1%
Northland Power Income Fund5.8%
Atlantica Yield5.8%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund5.0%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings4.4%
Enbridge4.1%
Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund3.9%
Metro Pacific Investments3.7%
China Longyuan Power Group3.3%
Pennon Group2.9%
Pattern Energy Group 2.9%
National Grid2.8%
OPG Power Ventures2.8%
TransAlta Renewables2.7%
Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund2.6%
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners2.5%
DP World2.5%
Engie2.5%
Kunlun Energy2.4%


At close of business on 28 June 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £53 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Electricity8.4%
Multi Utilities19.8%
Ports2.5%
Renewable Energy31.6%
Telecoms infrastructure3.0%
Water & Waste18.4%
Toll roads2.9%
Gas11.8%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.6%
100.0%


Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America24.5%
China21.6%
Latin America8.6%
United Kingdom8.5%
Global16.9%
India2.8%
Europe (excluding UK)5.2%
Asia (excluding China)7.8%
Middle East2.5%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.6%
100.0%

