Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 28 June 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref) 6.2% China Everbright Intl. 6.1% Northland Power Income Fund 5.8% Atlantica Yield 5.8% First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 5.0% Beijing Enterprises Holdings 4.4% Enbridge 4.1% Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund 3.9% Metro Pacific Investments 3.7% China Longyuan Power Group 3.3% Pennon Group 2.9% Pattern Energy Group 2.9% National Grid 2.8% OPG Power Ventures 2.8% TransAlta Renewables 2.7% Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund 2.6% Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners 2.5% DP World 2.5% Engie 2.5% Kunlun Energy 2.4%



At close of business on 28 June 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £53 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 8.4% Multi Utilities 19.8% Ports 2.5% Renewable Energy 31.6% Telecoms infrastructure 3.0% Water & Waste 18.4% Toll roads 2.9% Gas 11.8% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.6% 100.0%



