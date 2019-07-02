sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

50,73 Euro		-0,73
-1,42 %
WKN: A1J84D ISIN: US23283R1005 Ticker-Symbol: RCY 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CYRUSONE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CYRUSONE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,79
52,01
17:17
51,78
52,02
17:17
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CYRUSONE INC
CYRUSONE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CYRUSONE INC50,73-1,42 %
FN Beta