Lyxor International Asset Management (MGTL) Lyxor ETF - Distribution 10 July 2019 - MULTI UNITS FRANCE 02-Jul-2019 / 15:47 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. MULTI UNITS FRANCE Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Lyxor International Asset Management Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy 92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France ______________________________________________________________________ 02 July 19 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW **************************************************** Name ISIN Share TIDM Listing Ex-Date Pay Date Distribution class currenc Income curre y Amount (in ncy share class currency) Lyxor FR0007075494 EUR MGTL GBX 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 0.5 DJ LN Globa l Titan s 50 UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0007075494 EUR MGTU USD 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 0.5 DJ LN Globa l Titan s 50 UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0010010827 EUR MIBX GBX 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 0.71 FTSE LN MIB UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0010245514 EUR JPNL GBX 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 * Japan LN (TOPI X) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR Lyxor FR0010245514 EUR JPNU USD 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 * Japan LN (TOPI X) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR Lyxor FR0010261198 EUR MEUG GBX 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 3.6 MSCI LN Europ e (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0010261198 EUR MEUU USD 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 3.6 MSCI LN Europ e (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0010296061 EUR USAL GBX 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 2.48 MSCI LN USA UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0010296061 EUR USAU USD 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 2.48 MSCI LN USA UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0010315770 EUR WLDD USD 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 2.76 MSCI LN World UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0010315770 EUR WLDL GBX 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 2.76 MSCI LN World UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0011669845 USD WLDU USD 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 * MSCI LN World UCITS ETF - Month ly Hedge d to USD - Dist Lyxor FR0010527275 EUR WATL GBX 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 0.65 World LN Water UCITS ETF - Dist 1 Record Date subject to local rule applicable to the main listing place. The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 10th July 2019. Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds. ISIN: LU1950341179 Category Code: DIV TIDM: MGTL Sequence No.: 12115 EQS News ID: 835037 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2019 10:49 ET (14:49 GMT)