Lyxor International Asset Management (LAUS) Lyxor ETF- Distribution 10 July 2019 - MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG 02-Jul-2019 / 15:51 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Lyxor International Asset Management Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy 92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France ______________________________________________________________________ 02 July 2019 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW **************************************************** Name ISIN Share TIDM Listing Ex-Date Pay Date Distribution class currenc Income curre y Amount (in ncy share class currency) Lyxor LU0496786905 EUR LAUS GBX 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 0.98 Austr LN alia (S&P/ ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU0496786905 EUR LAUU USD 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 0.98 Austr LN alia (S&P/ ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407892592 GBP GILS GBX 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 2.09 Core LN FTSE Actua ries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1439943090 GBP GIL5 GBP 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 1.46 Core LN FTSE Actua ries UK Gilts 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407893301 GBP GILI GBX 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 0.36 Core LN FTSE Actua ries UK Gilts Infla tion- Linke d (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1910939849 USD GIST USD 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 0.03 Core LN Globa l Infla tion- Linke d 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407887162 USD US13 USD 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 1.27 Core LN iBoxx $ Treas uries 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407887162 USD U13G GBX 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 1.27 Core LN iBoxx $ Treas uries 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407889887 USD U35G GBX 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 1.25 Core LN iBoxx $ Treas uries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407889887 USD US35 USD 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 1.25 Core LN iBoxx $ Treas uries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407888996 USD U57G GBX 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 1.54 Core LN iBoxx $ Treas uries 5-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407888996 USD US57 USD 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 1.54 Core LN iBoxx $ Treas uries 5-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407888053 USD U71G GBX 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 1.5 Core LN iBoxx $ Treas uries 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407888053 USD US71 USD 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 1.5 Core LN iBoxx $ Treas uries 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1781541096 GBP LCUK GBP 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 0.23 Core LN Morni ngsta r UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc Lyxor LU1781540957 USD LCUS GBP 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 0.07 Core LN Morni ngsta r US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1781540957 USD LCUD USD 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 0.07 Core LN Morni ngsta r US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1646360971 EUR MFEX GBP 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 1.4 Core LN MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1452600270 USD TIPG GBX 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 0.78 Core LN US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1452600270 USD TIPU USD 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 0.78 Core LN US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1452600601 GBP TIPH GBP 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 * Core LN US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Month ly Hedge d to GBP - Dist Lyxor LU1650492256 GBP 100D GBX 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 2.85 FTSE LN 100 UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407890620 USD US10 USD 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 2.52 iBoxx LN $ Treas uries 10Y+ (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407890620 USD U10G GBX 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 2.52 iBoxx LN $ Treas uries 10Y+ (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407891602 GBP COUK GBX 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 2.35 iBoxx LN GBP Liqui d Corpo rates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU0496786731 EUR LCAN GBX 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 1.73 MSCI LN Canad a UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU0496786731 EUR LCAU USD 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 1.73 MSCI LN Canad a UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1220245556 USD PAXG GBX 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 2.34 MSCI LN Pacif ic Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1220245556 USD PAXJ USD 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 2.34 MSCI LN Pacif ic Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1923627332 GBP RUSL GBX 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 1.26 MSCI LN Russi a UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1923627332 GBP RUSU USD 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 1.26 MSCI LN Russi a UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1829221024 EUR NASD USD 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 0.2 Nasda LN q-100 UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1829221024 EUR NASL GBX 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 0.2 Nasda LN q-100 UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1950341179 GBP SP5G GBP 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 * S&P LN 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedge d to GBP - Dist Lyxor LU0496786657 USD LSPU USD 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 * S&P LN 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) Lyxor LU0496786657 USD LSPX GBX 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 * S&P LN 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) Lyxor LU0959210278 EUR SGQE EUR 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 4.18 SG LN Europ ean Quali ty Incom e NTR UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU0959210278 EUR SGQG GBX 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 4.18 SG LN Europ ean Quali ty Incom e NTR UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU0832436512 EUR SGQP GBX 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 4.06 SG LN Globa l Quali ty Incom e NTR UCITS ETF - Dist The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 10th July 2019. Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds. ISIN: LU1950341179 Category Code: DIV TIDM: LAUS Sequence No.: 12116 EQS News ID: 835051 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2019 10:53 ET (14:53 GMT)