

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Despite excellent climatic conditions, corn crop is not showing that progress, as revealed by the U.S. Agricultural Department. The second rating of the season for corn plunged to 56 percent from the previous rating of 59 percent. In the prior year the rating was 76 percent.



Last week, Soybeans received a rating of 54 percent, while it was 71 percent last year. The acreage also were down, mainly attributed to heavy rain and flooding.



Illinois corn got a rating of 42 percent and Michigan recorded corn rating of 40 percent. Indiana corn got 39 percent, Ohio 31 percent and Missouri 29 percent.



Corn yield predictions are well below the prior year production. AccuWeather is looking for corn yield of 13.13 billion bushels, while USDA estimates 13.68 billion bushels for the year. In the prior year Corn production was 14.14 billion bushels and in 2017 total corn production was 14.67 billion bushels.



Soybean production for 2019 is projected to come down to 3.942 billion bushels from 4.544 billion bushels in 2018. In 2017, soybean production was 4.412 billion bushels.



Statistics from USDA/National Agricultural Statistics Service or NASS estimated a total of 91.7 million acres of corn planting that increased 3 percent from the prior year. Soybean acreage is estimated at 80 million, down 10 percent from the prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX