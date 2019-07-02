Quantum Water Services Corp. Launches Business Focused on Remediation of Wastewater in the Oil & Gas Industry

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2019 / Quantum Water Services Corp. ("Quantum") a Delaware based company is pleased to announce that it has established operations, with a focus on targeting the remediation of wastewater in the oil & gas industry.

"With on-shore Oil and Gas production, every barrel produced generates up to 12 barrels of wastewater. Most of this wastewater is minimally treated and simply injected back into a well. Using proprietary technology, Quantum will accept used frac water for treatment and remove chemicals in the water to develop derivative products for sale to energy producers and other industry buyers," stated Christian Olson, CEO of Quantum.

Leveraging the combination of industry/field experience from business partners Infinity Resources and Mobile Data, along with River Birch's commitment to leadership in global clean water projects, the company looks to capitalize on this large and growing market focusing on comprehensive wastewater treatment generated during the on-shore production of oil and gas from either conventional or frac-drilled wells.

"We are excited at the opportunity to deploy water service assets to support oil and gas production by remediating water used in the hydraulic fracturing process. Quantum provides a water solution to enable production to come online while delivering an environmentally sensitive process to cleaning used production water," said Peter Deacon, Director of Quantum and President of River Birch Global Water Inc.

"The sourcing and disposal of water at frac sites continues to represent a growing business risk for energy producers," said Dan Johnson, Director of Quantum and President, Mobile Data.

According to a 2017 Bloomberg article, 30-50 million barrels of wastewater are produced every day in the Permian Basin in Texas. There is a tremendous opportunity to establish multiple depots to treat oil and gas wastewater across North America. Quantum plans to grow aggressively to service the market by opening up to 15 depots by 2021.

"We are seeing a fast growing demand for the chemicals used at frac sites with an expanding need for reliable suppliers to be able to deliver at frac locations without interrupting production," said Ricky Tillett, Director of Quantum and President, Infinity Resources.

"Scaling with current technology, we expect that our business operations will maintain attractive profit margins processing as little as 1,200 barrels of wastewater per day to more than 25,000 barrels per day by location," stated Andrew Cormier, Quantum CFO.

About Quantum Water Services Corp.

Quantum Water Services Corp. is a private Delaware based corporation that is specializing in the treatment of wastewater in the oil & gas industry. Quantum actively manages storage, processing of frac wastewater and the subsequent re-sale of the treated water and any derivative products created.

About River Birch Global Water Inc.

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, River Birch Global Water Inc. aims to be a global leader in water technology and services. The private company plans to grow both organically and through strategic acquisitions, leveraging synergies across its various business lines and distribution channel partners. The company focuses on desalination, purification, filtration, water treatment, wastewater treatment, storage, circulation, and nutrient removal.

About Mobile Data L.L.C.

Mobile Data LLC is a private family owned production company with more than forty years of field experience. The company specializes in providing on-site expertise in oil production and a range of services across the North American oil and gas industries. Among Mobile Data's many services delivered to the market, it helps energy companies with their frac water supply and chemical treatment programs. The company is highly regarded for its strong morale character that is based on a passion for the industry, its development and respect for the land and environment. The Mobile Data production company is based in Dickinson, North Dakota

About Infinity Resources

Infinity Resources is based in Morgan City, La. Through strategic partnerships and over 25 years of experience in the oil and gas industry we focus on providing quality products at competitive prices with unprecedented service to our customers. We have 8,000 square feet of warehouse space and offer blending and storage of salts and other commodities utilized in oil and gas exploration.

