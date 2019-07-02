

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The International Labor Organization (ILO) reported that 2.2 per cent of total working hours worldwide will be lost in 2030, a productivity loss equivalent to 80 million full-time jobs, due to global warming.



When converted in monetary terms, this is worth $2,400 billion of global economic losses.



The looming catastrophe will be mainly impacting agriculture and construction sectors, the UN labor agency said in its report.



The loss in productivity is attributed to inability to work under extreme heat conditions or because workers have to work at a slower pace.



The estimate is based on assumption that the global mean temperature rise will not exceed 1.5°C.



The new ILO report, 'Working on a warmer planet: The impact of heat stress on labor productivity and decent work', is based on climate, physiological and employment data and presents estimates of the current and projected productivity losses at national, regional and global levels.



Agriculture will be the worst affected sector, where 940 million people around the world are estimated to work. It is projected to account for 60 per cent of global working hours lost due to heat stress by the year 2030.



The construction sector will also be severely impacted with an estimated 19 per cent of global working hours lost by the same date. Other sectors especially at risk are environmental goods and services, refuse collection, emergency, repair work, transport, tourism, sports and some forms of industrial work.



The regions losing the most working hours are expected to be southern Asia and western Africa, where approximately 5 per cent of working hours are expected to be lost in 2030, corresponding to around 43 million and 9 million jobs, respectively.



The report highlights that India will be one of the worst affected countries by global warming. India is projected to lose 5.8 per cent of working hours after a decade, a productivity loss equivalent to 34 million full-time jobs.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX