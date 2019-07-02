

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.'s (TTWO) subsidiary 2K Sports has unveiled NBA 2K20, the latest iteration of its NBA video game.



The game will be arriving on September 6 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows.



The video game developer also revealed the cover stars for NBA 2K20. Anthony Davis, six-time NBA All-Star, three-time All-NBA First Team, three-time NBA All-Defensive Team and 2012 Olympic gold medalist, will return as cover star for the Standard and Deluxe Editions.



Meanwhile, Dwyane Wade, three-time NBA Champion, 13-time NBA All-Star, 2008 Olympic gold medalist and 2006 NBA Finals MVP, will grace the cover of the Legend Edition.



'I'm honored to be back representing NBA 2K,' said Davis. 'Being picked as the face of NBA 2K20 means the world to me, and I'm excited for the fans to experience the best sports simulation in the world this Fall.'



'I've been blessed to spend 16 years of my life playing the game I love at the highest-level, and to culminate my career by joining NBA greats as an NBA 2K Legend Edition cover star makes me incredibly proud. My family and I love NBA 2K, and I'm truly grateful to all of the fans who have watched me, and played as me, throughout the years,' Wade added.



The NBA 2K20 Standard Edition will be available in physical and digital formats for $59.99, the Digital Deluxe Edition will be available in digital format only for $79.99, while NBA 2K20 Legend Edition will be available in physical and digital format for $99.99.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX