

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former Vice President Joe Biden has seen a significant drop in support in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination following last week's bruising debate, according to a new CNN poll.



The poll found that 22 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents support Biden, down sharply from 32 percent in a survey conducted in late May.



The latest survey was conducted entirely after last week's two-night Democratic presidential debate, which saw Senator Kamala Harris, D-Calif., attract a considerable amount of attention for her attacks on Biden.



Harris took Biden to task for his comments about working with segregationist Senators as well as his opposition to federally mandated busing to integrate schools in the 1970s.



The strong debate performance helped propel Harris into second place in the race for the Democratic nomination, with support for the California Senator skyrocketing to 17 percent from 8 percent.



Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., also benefited from her performance during the first night of the debates, surging up to 15 percent from 7 percent.



Meanwhile, the poll showed a drop in support for Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who dropped to 14 percent from 18 percent and now sits in fourth place.



The slew of other candidates in the crowded race for the Democratic nomination have support in the low single-digits, with support for South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Congressman Beto O'Rourke, D-Tex., edging down to 4 percent and 3 percent, respectively.



The results of the survey were not all bad news for Biden, however, as the poll found that 43 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents still think he has the best chance of beating President Donald Trump.



Another 13 percent said Sanders has the best chance to beat Trump, while Harris and Warren were tied for third place at 12 percent.



The perception that Biden is the best candidate to defeat Trump comes as 61 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents said it is more important for the party to nominate a candidate with a strong chance of beating the current president.



Just 30 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents said it is more important to nominate a candidate who shares their positions on major issues.



The CNN survey of 1,613 responded was conducted by SSRS from June 28th through 30th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.0 percentage points.



(Photo: AFGE)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX