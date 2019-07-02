

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended higher on Tuesday, extending recent gains, as investors continued to shrug off concerns about the European Union withdrawing the 'equivalence' status given to shares of Swiss companies.



The move by the EU followed the collapse of political treaty talks between the union and Switzerland. Following the EU's decision to withdraw the equivalence permit given to the Swiss exchange, the Swiss government banned the trading of Swiss shares by banks and fund managers based in EU.



The benchmark SMI ended up 50.93 points, or 0.51%, at 10,020.93, after moving between 9,978.94 and 10,055.04.



SGS gained about 2%. Swiss Re moved up 1.7%, while Nestle, Swiss Life Holding and Zurich Insurance Group gained 1 to 1.5%.



Novartis closed modestly higher. The drugmaker said it had completed the acquisition of the Xiidra opthalmic portfolio from Takeda. The company also said that its Sandoz arm will launch a generic version of cancer drug Iressa when the patent expires in Europe this year.



Sika, Novartis, Richemont, Adecco, Alcon and Swisscom also ended with modest gains.



Lonza Group shares declined 1.2%. LafargeHolcim and Givaudan shed 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively.



Credit Suisse ended lower by 0.6%. The bank said that its chief financial officer Phillip Wehle will replace the head of its international wealth management business, Iqbal Khan, who is leaving the bank.



Most of the markets across Europe closed on a firm note today, extending gains from previous session.



The mood, however, was slightly cautious as the euphoria over U.S.-China trade truce subsided a bit and concerns over trade resurfaced after U.S. threatened tariffs on additional EU goods.



