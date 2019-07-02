

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A day after suffering one of the biggest single-session setbacks in recent years, gold futures rebounded strongly on Tuesday as growth worries resurfaced after survey reports cast a shadow over the apparent progress U.S. and Chinese leaders made at the G20 summit.



The U.S. move to propose $4 billion in tariffs on a range of European Union products in a 15-year dispute over aircraft subsidies contributed as well to increased concerns on the international trade front.



The dollar, which had a great outing on Monday, lost ground today. The dollar index, which dropped to a low of 96.60 pared some losses subsequently. At 96.72, it was down 0.13% from previous close.



Gold futures for August ended up $18.70, or 1.4%, at $1,408.00 an ounce.



On Monday, Gold futures for August ended down $24.40, or 1.7%, at $1,389.30 an ounce.



Silver futures for September ended up $0.045, at $15.238 an ounce, while Copper futures for September settled at $2.6640 per pound, down $0.0240 from previous close.



U.S. President Donald Trump's comments that any trade deal with China would need to be somewhat tilted in favor of the United States raised uncertainty about any quick resolution to the trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.



Trump said China has had a 'big advantage' over the United States in trade for 'many years.'



'So obviously you can't make a 50-50 deal. It has to be a deal that is somewhat tilted to our advantage,' he added.



