

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Tuesday as concerns about global energy demand outweighed the decision of OPEC and allies to extend output cuts by another nine months.



The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers such as Russia, agreed to extend oil supply cuts until March 2020 as members overcame differences to try to prop up prices.



Traders were also looking ahead to weekly inventory reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and Energy Information Administration (EIA). While API's report is due later in the day, the EIA's inventory data will be out Wednesday morning.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended down $2.84, or 4.8%, at $56.25 a barrel, the lowest settlement in about two weeks.



On Monday, WTI crude oil futures ended up $0.62, or 1.1%, at $59.09 a barrel.



Despite the U.S. and China calling a trade truce after the U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the G20 summit last Saturday, trade worries persist.



Investors were also digesting comments from U.S. President Donald Trump that any trade deal with China would need to be somewhat tilted in favor of the United States.



Trump said China has had a 'big advantage' over the United States in trade for 'many years.'



'So obviously you can't make a 50-50 deal. It has to be a deal that is somewhat tilted to our advantage,' he added.



The U.S. has intensified its fight with the European Union over aircraft subsidies, proposing tariffs on $4 billion of additional EU goods.



Concerns over the outlook for energy demand have increased with recent data on global manufacturing activity reinforcing worries about slowing world economic growth.



Traders also took note of Bank of England Governor Mark Carney's warning that rising protectionism around the globe could result in a 'widespread slowdown' that may require a major policy response.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX