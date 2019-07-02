

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Tuesday before eventually ending the day modestly higher. The S&P 500 reached a new record closing high, while the Dow ended the session at a nine-month closing high.



The major averages showed a strong move to the upside going into the close. The Dow rose 69.25 points or 0.3 percent to 26,786.68, the Nasdaq edged up 17.93 points or 0.2 percent to 8,109.09 and the S&P 500 climbed 8.68 points or 0.3 percent to 2,973.01.



The choppy trading seen for most of the day came amid renewed uncertainty about global trade after the U.S. proposed new tariffs on more European goods as part of an ongoing dispute over aircraft subsidies.



The U.S. Trade Representative issued a supplemental list of approximately $4 billion worth of products that could potentially be subject to additional duties.



In response to public comments and additional analysis, the USTR is adding the supplemental list to an initial list of $21 billion worth of products published on April 12.



The threat of additional tariffs comes as the U.S. and the European Union have been engaged in a long-running World Trade Organization dispute regarding EU aircraft subsidies.



While the U.S. and China have agreed to restart stalled trade talks, the news is a reminder that President Donald Trump is fighting a trade war on multiple fronts.



Traders also seemed somewhat reluctant to make more significant moves amid a quiet day on the U.S. economic data front.



A slew of data is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, although traders may remain away from their desks ahead of the holiday on Thursday.



Looking a little further ahead, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its closely watched monthly employment report for June on Friday.



Economists expect to report to show employment climbed by 158,000 jobs in June after edging up by 75,000 jobs in May. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.6 percent.



Sector News



Gold stocks showed a substantial rebound along with the price of the precious metal, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index soaring by 3.6 percent following the 3.7 percent nosedive on Monday.



The rebound by gold stocks came as gold for August delivery surged up $18.70 to $1,408 an ounce after plummeting $24.40 to $1,389.30 an ounce in the previous session.



Considerable strength also emerged among telecom stocks, as reflected by the 1.9 percent jump by the NYSE Arca North American Telecom Index.



Commercial real estate, tobacco, and utilities stocks also moved notably higher, while significant weakness remained visible among energy stocks.



Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index plunged by 3 percent, the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index tumbled by 2.5 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil Index slumped by 1.7 percent.



The sell-off by energy stocks came as the price of crude oil for August delivery plummeted $2.84 to $56.25 a barrel as concerns about global demand overshadowed a widely expected agreement by OPEC and its allies to extend production cuts.



Steel and semiconductor stocks also came under pressure over the course of the session, limiting the upside by the broader markets.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, most stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a lackluster performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index closed just below the unchanged line.



Meanwhile, European stocks ended the day mostly higher. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index edged up by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index closed just above the unchanged line.



In the bond market, treasuries showed a notable move to the upside over the course of the session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, slid 5.8 basis points to a more than two-year closing low of 1.976 percent.



Looking Ahead



Following a quiet day on the U.S. economic front, a slew of data is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, including reports on private sector employment, the U.S. trade deficit, and service sector activity.



Trading activity may wane as the day progresses, however, as some traders will be looking to get a head start on the Independence Day holiday on Thursday.



