

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release May numbers for building approvals, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Approvals are expected to be flat on month and down 21.5 percent on year after sliding 4.7 percent on month and 24.2 percent on year in April.



Australia also will see May figures for trade balance, with forecasts suggesting a surplus of A$5.250 billion, up from A$4.871 billion in the previous month.



The Australian Industry Group will release its Performance of Service Index for June; the previous reading saw a score of 52.5.



China will see June results for the services and composite indexes from Caixin; in May, their scores were 52.7 and 51.5, respectively.



Japan will see June figures for the services and composite indexes from Nikkei; in May, their scores were 51.7 and 50.7, respectively.



New Zealand will provide June numbers for the commodity price index from ANZ; in May, the index was unchanged.



