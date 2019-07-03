sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

197,50 Euro		-4,85
-2,40 %
WKN: A1CX3T ISIN: US88160R1014 Ticker-Symbol: TL0 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
TESLA INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TESLA INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
212,00
212,80
02.07.
198,60
199,22
02.07.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TESLA INC
TESLA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TESLA INC197,50-2,40 %
FN Beta