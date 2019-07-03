Wheaton Precious Metals to Release 2019 Second Quarter Results on August 8, 2019

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will release its 2019 second quarter results on Thursday, August 8, 2019, after market close.

A conference call will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 starting at 11:00 am (Eastern Time) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call please use one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US: 1-888-231-8191 Dial from outside Canada or the US: 1-647-427-7450 Pass code: 6456709 Live audio webcast: www.wheatonpm.com

Participants should dial in five to ten minutes before the call.

The conference call will be recorded and available until August 16, 2019 at 11:59 pm ET. The webcast will be available for one year. You can listen to an archive of the call by one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US: 1-855-859-2056 Dial from outside Canada or the US: 1-416-849-0833 Pass code: 6456709 Archived audio webcast: www.wheatonpm.com

