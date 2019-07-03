

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - BMW of North America reported that its total vehicle sales were 34,862 unit in June 2019, up 3.9% from last year.



BMW brand sales for the month of June 2019 increased 7.5 percent to 31,627 vehicles from 29,407 vehicles sold in June 2018.



BMW Group sales of electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles decreased 22.6 percent in June 2019 from the prior year.



For June, MINI USA reported 3,235 vehicles sold, a decrease of 22 percent from the 4,146 in the same month a year ago.



Audi of America, a unit of AUDI AG (AUDVF.PK), reported that its sales for the month of June 2019 decreased by 0.3 percent to 19,409 vehicles, from last year. But, total CPO sales increased 35% to 5,015 vehicles from the prior year.



Volkswagen of America, Inc. reported that its sales were 31,725 vehicles in June 2019, an increase of 10 percent from last year.



Separately, American Honda reported that its total sales for the month of June 2019 decreased 7.3 percent to 135,901 units from 146,563 units last year.



American Honda's total car sales for the month declined 9.1 percent to 61,899 units from 68,080 units in the prior year. Total Truck sales also decreased 5.7 percent year-over-year to 74,002 units.



Mercedes-Benz USA reported June sales of 26,196 Mercedes-Benz models. Mercedes-Benz Vans reported June sales of 3,005 units and smart reported 74, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 29,275 vehicles for the month.



Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 10,901 vehicles in June, a decrease of 1.3% versus last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX