

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German Federal Office of Justice has imposed a fine of 2 million euros against social media giant Facebook for violating certain provisions of the Network Enforcement Act, a German law aimed at combating agitation and fake news in social networks.



In the fine notice against Facebook Ireland Ltd., the Justice Office said the company violated the provisions of the Act, also known as the Facebook Act, when publishing the Transparency Report for the first half of 2018.



The Justice office complained in particular that the number of complaints received about illegal content is incomplete in the published report. This gives a distorted picture to the public about the extent of illegal content and the way the social network deals with them.



As per the statement, Facebook Ireland as of January 1, 2018, was obliged to produce a German-language report on the handling of complaints about illegal content every six months. The company also needed to publish the report it in the Federal Gazette as well as on its own homepage. However, the published report is inadequate in terms of several legal information requirements, the Justice Office said.



The company can appeal the fine . If the Justice Office does not cancel the penalty notice, it sends the files about the prosecutor to the competent district court of Bonn.



