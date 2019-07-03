

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said that late-stage Ministone-2 study met its primary endpoint, showing that Xofluza was well-tolerated in children with the flu.



The study also showed that Xofluza is comparable to oseltamivir - an effective treatment for children with the flu - at reducing the duration of flu symptoms, including fever.



The study assessed Xofluza versus an active comparator in children aged between one and less than 12 years old with the flu.



'As a one-dose oral suspension medicine, XOFLUZA could potentially provide a convenient treatment option for children with the flu, and we look forward to sharing these data with health authorities around the world,' said Sandra Horning, M.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development.



Xofluza is a prescription medicine used to treat the flu in people 12 years of age and older who have had flu symptoms for no more than 48 hours.



It is not known if XOFLUZA is safe and effective in children younger than 12 years of age or weighing less than 88 pounds (40 kg).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX