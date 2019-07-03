

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open on a cautious note Wednesday as weak Chinese data stirred fresh debate about slowing global growth.



In addition, the U.S. Commerce Department imposed duties of more than 400 percent on steel imports from Vietnam, keeping trade tensions alive.



China's private sector expanded marginally in June despite contraction in manufacturing, survey data from IHS Markit showed.



The Caixin composite output index fell to 50.6 from 51.5 in May, signaling the weakest growth since last October.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index dropped more-than-expected to 52.0 in June from 52.7 in the previous month as the U.S.-China trade conflict impacted business confidence rather heavily. The expected reading was 52.6.



Asian markets remain mostly lower as concerns lingered over Washington's threat of tariffs on additional European goods.



Bank of England Governor Mark Carney on Tuesday warned that trade wars and a no-deal Brexit could shipwreck the global economy.



'If Brexit progresses smoothly, limited and gradual interest rate rises would be needed,' he said.



The U.S. dollar declined amid economic headwinds, helping lift gold prices over 1 percent to a one-week high.



WTI crude oil futures for August delivery rose slightly in Asian trading after plummeting as much as 4.8 percent to $56.25 a barrel on Tuesday, the lowest settlement in about two weeks.



The plunge came as concerns about global demand overshadowed the widely expected decision of OPEC and allies to extend output cuts by another nine months.



In economic releases, U.K. shop prices declined in June for the first time since October 2018, monthly data from the British Retail Consortium showed earlier today.



Shop prices dropped 0.1 percent year-on-year, following a 0.8 percent rise in May. The decline was driven by a 1.2 percent drop in non-food prices, while food prices advanced 1.8 percent.



Purchasing Managers' survey results from the U.K. and euro area are due later in the session, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



Across the Atlantic, a slew of reports on private sector employment, the U.S. trade deficit and service sector activity are scheduled to be released later today, heading into the Independence Day holiday on Thursday.



The Labor Department is scheduled to release its closely watched monthly employment report for June on Friday.



Economists expect employment to rise by 158,000 jobs in June after edging up by 75,000 jobs in May. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.6 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks eked out modest gains despite Trump threatening Europe with more tariffs in a long-running dispute over EU aircraft subsidies.



The Dow and the S&P 500 rose around 0.3 percent each to reach a nine-month closing high and a new record high, respectively while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.2 percent.



European markets finished Tuesday's session higher after Trump said that trade talks with China have resumed.



The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.4 percent. The German DAX finished marginally higher, while France's CAC 40 index rose 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.8 percent.



