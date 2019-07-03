AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU (CMU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jul-2019 / 08:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU DEALING DATE: 02/07/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 206.9781 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6591410 CODE: CMU ISIN: LU1602144575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CMU Sequence No.: 12180 EQS News ID: 835301 End of Announcement EQS News Service

