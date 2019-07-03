BitMax.io Announces Primary Listing Partnership with DeepCloud AI (DEEP)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2019 / BitMax.io (BTMX.com) has announced the primary listing of DeepCloud AI (DEEP), an AI-driven decentralized cloud computing platform that provides a marketplace for companies and individuals to share excess capacity of computing and storage resources via decentralized cloud.

DeepCloud AI is planning to launch its token pre-sale for BitMax.io users on July 18 EDT. Being the organizer, DeepCloud takes full legal responsibility for its token pre-sale. As part of the listing collaboration, BitMax.io will provide technology and execution support for this pre-sale.

About DeepCloud AI

DeepCloud AI is exploring the new market of decentralized solutions by offering users a blockchain-based decentralized cloud service option. By using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to manage resources, DeepCloud AI can offer a revolutionary cloud infrastructure for decentralized applications, especially IoT and Web 3.0 apps. With the democratization of cloud computing, resource providers and application developers have a level playing field to run decentralized applications cost-effectively.

The platform will provide a fully functional marketplace for computing and storage resources for companies and individuals - enabling them to share their excess capacity via a decentralized cloud.

A core differentiator of DeepCloud AI is the use of AI for doing the resource matching between the network resource providers and application developers. A state-of-the-art matchmaking algorithm allocates resources for computation requests in the most optimal way. It is based on several parameters such as information from network user requests, location of usage, and the network contributors' states in the master modes.

This application marketplace for developers with pre-validated applications will speed up development of end-to-end solutions. Security comes from a layer of protection built around Intel's SGX technology and deploying real-time monitoring of the platform to prevent fraud.

DeepCloud AI is blockchain agnostic which means it allows multiple different chains to decentralize control and increase trust. The goal is to have a high throughput of transactions with low transaction costs.

The ecosystem is composed of network resources providers, decentralized application developers, application marketplace providers and the AI controller. Network resource providers are people who provide resources to the network and earn DEEP tokens. Application developers can customize user-services for their applications through their user dashboard and select dApps from the predefined applications from the application marketplace. The AI controller manages the resources, analyzing every transaction and its effect on the network. The AI Matching Engine matches the network resource providers and application developers.

A wide range of use cases

DeepCloud AI's made significant efforts to establish partnerships with leading institutions and established enterprises in a variety of international markets. The development team is led by CTO Geeta Chauhan, a former Nokia and Lucent Alcatel executive, and has committed substantial resources into developing custom solutions for a variety of projects.

IoT applications need edge computing close to the source. With DeepCloud's matching machine, the right resources can be matched to the right applications based on real-time analysis of data across the network.

Smart cities: Local governments can build core infrastructure for smart cities and use DeepCloud AI's resources close to the edge for running and deploying applications.

Tracking supply chain transactions: Deploying blockchain-based applications on DeepCloud AI fabric allows tracking of complex supply chain transactions with a full audit trail that's tamper-proof and secure.

Service providers, such as TV companies, can rely on DeepCloud AI's decentralized services such as local caching during large audience events (for instance during the Olympics and football season).

DeepCloud AI already has a contractual agreement with the Mexican government and is creating an immutable, distributed vehicle database in Coahilla. A trial run will take place in July 2019, after which it will be decided whether a nationwide rollout will take place.

About BitMax.io (BTMX.com)

Founded by a group of Wall Street quant trading veterans late 2018, BitMax.io is the industry's next-generation digital asset trading platform that provides a broad range of financial products and services to both retail and institutional clients, especially the platform services sophisticated buy-side & sell-side institutions in both Eastern & Western demographics who are seeking highly liquid marketplace.

Built upon the core values of blockchain, transparency and reliability, BitMax,io always strives to deliver high-quality client services and innovative trading products to meet ever-evolving market demand. The launch of margin trading on Feb. 14th, 2019 is a shining example how it quickly expanded its product-offering beyond traditional spot trading to better serve users dynamic trading needs. For BitMax.io users who understand and acknowledge the risks involved in margin trading, they are now able to leverage their tradable asset for potential higher return on investment through margin trading with sound risk management. The list of digital assets that can be traded on margin has increased from initial four to 18 different tokens, even including BTMX. It's another pioneering move for BitMax.io to enable margin trading in its own native token. It expands the utility functions of BTMX, and encourages more liquidity on the platform. (The margin trading function of BitMax.io is not available for North American markets.)

Similar to the innovative margin trading, the introduction of unique Volatility Card has again showcased the team's deep understanding of inner working of capital market and their advanced expertise in financial product design. BitMax.io Volatility Card is the first volatility-linked derivative product of this platform that allows global users to forecast and trade off price fluctuation of underlying major coins during preset time windows in a simple yet effective way. Named as Turtle and Bunny Card after Aesop's fable - the Tortoise and the Hare, the card has quasi-option structure for underlying trading pairs yet largely simplified payout form. User can purchase different card for the prediction of price movement either within certain range (Turtle Card) or above certain range (Bunny Card). Those who predict correct range of price movement will receive the payout equivalent to notional value of the card. Volatility Card uses simplified payout form without complication of settlement and clearing issues common for real currency options. Users just simply select which card to purchase to trade on their view of volatility of underlying asset either within or above certain range. It is easy to understand and use for all types of traders with need for either very short-term momentum trading or partial risk hedging against outsized price swing in very volatile market condition.

Conclusion

BitMax.io has experienced significant growth since its launch 2018 and is deeply committed to providing a high-performance, client-centric trading platform to its global client base. Currently, the platform has over 180,000 registered users, with over 50,000 active community members. The listing of DEEP not only supports its continuing expansion of trading pairs, but also provides more diversified global exposure to DeepCloud AI.

For more information, follow BitMax.io on:

Website: http://www.BitMax.io

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BitMax_Official

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/BitMax/

Telegram: https://t.me/BitMaxioEnglishOfficial

Medium: https://medium.com/bitmax-io

Contact: support@bitmax.io

SOURCE: BitMax.io

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/550726/BitMaxio-Announces-Primary-Listing-Partnership-with-DeepCloud-AI-DEEP