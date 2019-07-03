On June 26, 2019, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares in WeSC AB were to receive observation status with reference to substantial uncertainty regarding the company or the pricing of its listed financial instruments. On June 28, 2019, WeSC AB published a press release with information that the company has established a bridge loan facility of totally SEK 15 million. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares (WESC, ISIN code SE0001824103, order book ID 055316) in WeSC AB shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.