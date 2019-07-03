Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2019) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (OTC PINK: TCNAF) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") will be providing a corporate update to its shareholders and investors on Wednesday, July 3rd at 1:15pm PST. The call in numbers are (US) 888-585-9008, (Canada) (888) 299-2873 and (Germany) 0 800 723 5123. The Conference room pin is 477 995 281.

TransCanna management will discuss the progress of the proposed acquisitions involving GoodFellas, Soldaze, Lyfted Farms and Biovelle, as well as a general update on the licensing process for the 196,000 sq ft facility in Modesto, CA and the 10,000 sq ft facility in Adelanto, CA.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.transcanna.com

About TransCanna Holdings Inc.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a Canadian-based company focused on providing integrated branding, transportation and distribution services, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries, to a range of industries including the cannabis marketplace.

Media Contact

TransCanna@talkshopmedia.com

604-738-2220

On behalf of the Board of Directors

James Pakulis

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (604) 609-6199

