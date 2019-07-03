Arca Fondi SGR was named the "Best Asset Management Brand, Italy" in the Global Brands Magazine Awards for 2019. The awards were established to honour excellence in performance across industries, and this year Arca Fondi SGR SPA took home the honour for their commitment, performance and innovation in the asset management sector

The awards have become a benchmark for recital and consistency within the investment sector around the world and provide a precise indicator of the leading Brands in the Investment sector across the world.

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is a leading brand publication devoted to news and opinions on brands that are shaping the future of their industry. The UK based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class' brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that have stood out among their industry leaders, demonstrating exceptional service and unique vision.

Arca Fondi SGR was awarded for delivering superior customer service through a team of professionals and managing savings in an efficient, transparent way with rigid risk controls. The path that they have treaded has transformed itself into a leading asset Management brand in the region. Award announcement on GBM: http://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/award-winners-2019/

The CEO Ugo Loser commented: "We are proud to be the best brand in Italian asset management at an international level again this year. We have worked hard to demonstrate our excellence in the sector, and also positioned ourselves as opinion leaders alongside companies and support the country's entrepreneurial fabric. Strengthened by this success, we will continue to innovate as always to give the best to our customers".

About Global Brands Magazine

Global Brands Magazine is one of the world's most read branding publication. The magazine provides the reader with up- to date news, reviews, polls on brands across the globe. The Magazine is headquartered in England. For more information please visit www.globalbrandsmagazine.com

About Global Brands Awards

Global Brands Awards was established with the aim of honouring excellence in performance and rewarding companies across different sectors. The awards honour companies who have performed extraordinarily well in the field of Finance, Education, Hospitality, Lifestyle, Automobiles, Technology. The mid-year Awards ceremony for 2019 will be held at the Emperors Palace, Johannesburg South Africa on the 30th of August.

