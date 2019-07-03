

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ViiV Healthcare said the European Commission has issued Marketing Authorisation for Dovato for the treatment HIV-1 infection in adults and adolescents above 12 years of age with weight of at least 40 kg. The treatment with Dovato (dolutegravir/lamivudine) allows individuals to take a two-drug regimen in a single pill with dolutegravir at the core.



The marketing authorisation is based on data from the global GEMINI 1 and 2 studies that involved above 1,400 HIV-1 infected adults.



ViiV Healthcare is a specialist HIV company majority owned by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L, GSK) and Pfizer Inc. and Shionogi Limited as shareholders. Dovato was approved by the US FDA in April 2019.



