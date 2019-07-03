

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks fell on Wednesday as lingering worries about trade tensions and slowing global economic growth dented investors' appetite for risk.



Underlying sentiment remained cautious ahead of an U.S. holiday on Thursday and the release of U.S. non-farm payrolls data for June on Friday.



China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 28.68 points or 0.94 percent to 3,015.26 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended marginally lower at 28,855.14 after survey data from IHS Markit showed China's private sector expanded marginally in June despite contraction in manufacturing.



The Caixin composite output index fell to 50.6 from 51.5 in May, signaling the weakest growth since last October.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index dropped more-than-expected to 52.0 in June from 52.7 in the previous month as the U.S.-China trade conflict impacted business confidence rather heavily. The expected reading was 52.6.



Japanese shares fell as a higher yen and losses in Chinese stocks dented sentiment. The Nikkei average dropped 116.11 points or 0.53 percent to 21,638.16 after touching a two -month high the previous day. The broader Topix index closed 0.65 percent lower at 1,579.54.



Automakers Honda Motor, Nissan and Mazda fell around 2 percent, hit by a stronger yen. In the tech sector, Tokyo Electron shed 0.9 percent, Sumco fell over 2 percent and Advantest slumped 4.7 percent. Oil firm Inpex Corp tumbled 2.4 percent and Japan Petroleum plummeted 3.2 percent.



Tokyo Ohka Kogyoa, a manufacturer of semiconductor materials, lost 3 percent, while Showa Denko, Shin-Etsu Chemical and JSR Corp fell 1-2 percent.



Market heavyweight Fast Retailing rallied 2.7 percent after the clothing chain operator posted a 27 percent rise in Uniqlo same-store sales in June.



Japan's services sector maintained its growth trend in June, driven by output and improved demand, survey data from IHS Markit showed today. The corresponding index rose to 51.9 from 51.7 in May, extending its upward trend into a thirty-third month. Australian markets closed higher even as banks declined on news that they could face stricter lending conditions.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index gained 32.30 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 6,685.50 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 29 points or 0.43 percent at 6,770.10.



Higher iron ore prices lifted miners, with Rio Tinto rising 0.6 percent and smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group climbing 2.4 percent.



Gold miners Evolution and Newcrest Mining jumped 2-3 percent after a weak U.S. dollar and safe-haven demand sent gold prices sharply higher in global markets.



Supermarket giant Woolworths Group rallied 2.7 percent as it outlined plans to spin-off and list its drinks and hospitality businesses.



Banks ANZ, Commonwealth and Westpac ended with modest losses. Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said the bank is prepared to adjust policy rates again if needed to get closer to full employment and achieve the inflation target.



Energy stocks such as Woodside Petroleum, Oil Search and Santos dropped 2-4 percent after oil prices plunged on worries of waning global demand. Beach Energy shares plunged 6.4 percent.



Vocus Group declined 2.7 percent after the company said it has divided its operations into three independent business units as part of a three-year turnaround plan.



The service sector in Australia continued to expand in June, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed today with a Performance of Service Index score of 52.2, down from 52.5 in May.



Another report showed that Australia's trade surplus increased more than expected in May on higher exports.



Seoul shares fell sharply after the government slashed its economic growth forecast for this year, citing weak exports and sluggish investments.



The Kospi average dropped 26 points or 1.23 percent to 2,096.02, with tech stocks pacing the declines after the Japanese government said it would restrict export of tech materials that are used to produce semiconductors and display panel materials to South Korea. Samsung Electronics gave up 1.8 percent and SK Hynix tumbled 3.2 percent.



New Zealand shares fluctuated before finishing slightly higher. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched up 12.49 points or 0.12 percent to 10,544.43.



U.S. stocks eked out modest gains overnight despite Trump threatening Europe with more tariffs in a long-running dispute over EU aircraft subsidies.



The Dow and the S&P 500 rose around 0.3 percent each to reach a nine-month closing high and a new record high, respectively while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX