On February 8, 2019, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares and equity rights of Cortus Energy AB were to receive observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial position. On June 26, 2019 Cortus Energy AB published a press release with information that the company had received approximately SEK 63.3 million upon exercise of the equity rights. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in Cortus Energy AB (CE, ISIN code SE0001296542, order book ID 27960) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.