To date Poland has only 486 MW of installed solar generation capacity and its government is dragging its heels on climate policy domestically and at EU level. But at some point the government will have to resolve the future of its coal industry with EU policymakers.Danish renewable energy developer Better Energy says it has significantly increased activity in coal dependent Poland Better Energy says it has secured a cumulative 700 hectares of land and developed a 650 MW solar generation capacity pipeline to build across it. The Danish company says it can distribute the energy generated through ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...