

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose notably on Wednesday after International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde was nominated as the president of the European Central Bank.



She is expected to be broadly dovish on monetary policy while pressing fiscal authorities to play a more active role in promoting growth.



Lagarde would succeed Mario Draghi when his term expires at the end of October.



The benchmark DAX was up 92 points or 0.74 percent at 12,618 in opening deals after finishing marginally higher on Tuesday.



Deutsche Bank shed 0.7 percent. According to the Wall Street Journal, the German lender has held talks with Citigroup, BNP Paribas and others about a possible transfer of parts of its equities business.



Consumer goods company Henkel gained nearly 2 percent after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to 'buy'.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX