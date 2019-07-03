Crime Risk Report Market Worth $15.34 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 21.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global crime risk report market size is expected to reach USD 15.34 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 21.4% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing threats from internal and external terrorist activities coupled with rising number of financial frauds, such as fraudulent investment scams, Ponzi schemes, illegal online lotteries, and money laundering activities, are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Crime risk analytics solutions are designed to collect crime data from law enforcement agencies and statistically predict the crime rates for every individual type of crime. The need for such solutions is growing due to increasing crime cases across the world.

Key suggestions from the report:

The financial & cybercrime segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025 as the growing monetary losses associated with financial frauds and cybercrimes prompt law enforcement agencies to curb such crimes

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market recording a CAGR of 23.9% from 2019 to 2025

is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market recording a CAGR of 23.9% from 2019 to 2025 On the other hand, North America is projected to be the largest crime risk report market during the forecast years

is projected to be the largest crime risk report market during the forecast years Some of key companies in the market include CAP Index, Inc.; CCL Ltd.; CORELOGIC; HackSurfer, Intelligent Direct, Inc.; Location, Inc.; Pinkerton Consulting & Investigations, Inc.; Silva Consultants; and Verisk Analytics, Inc.

Read 83 page research report with TOC on "Crime Risk Report Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Financial & Cybercrime, Personal Crime, Property Crime), By Region (Latin America, APAC, MEA, Europe, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/crime-risk-report-market

Increasing personal crimes, such as homicides and kidnapping, are forcing individuals to consult crime risk report companies. Moreover, property crimes, such as carjacking, burglaries, shop robberies, and gun point robberies, make individuals and organizations take pre-emptive measures. These factors are expected to drive the growth of this market over the forecast period. Quick adoption of new and innovative technologies, such as IoT and Big Data, are increasing the complexities and security challenges regarding networks and systems. This factor is also expected to contribute to the market growth in the years to come.

Grand View Research has segmented the global crime risk report market on the basis of type and region:

Crime Risk Report Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Financial & Cybercrime



Personal



Property



Others



Crime Risk Report Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Middle East & Africa

