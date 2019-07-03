

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks advanced on Wednesday after Christine Lagarde has been chosen to succeed Mario Draghi as the next president of the European Central Bank.



Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, said she would make a 'perfect' president of the ECB.



She is a perceived as a policy dove at a time when the central bank is running low on monetary policy levers to boost growth and revive inflation.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 36 points or 0.64 percent at 5,612 in opening deals after ending up 0.2 percent the previous day.



Banks traded mixed as Eurozone government bond yields fell to fresh record lows. BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole were flat to slightly higher while Societe Generale shed 0.7 percent.



