Infiniti Research, a market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest competitive intelligence solution for a medical device company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to compare their performance with top competitors and devise value maximization strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market. Also, the article discusses in detail the three-phased approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client surpass the competition in the market and enhance sales rate by 33%.

The rising competition and the entry of new players in the market have pressurized companies in the medical device industry to formulate well-informed business strategies and gain a winning edge in the market. Also, to sustain in today's competitive marketplace, it becomes vital for medical device companies to evaluate competitors' business strategies and keep up with the changes in the global healthcare market. This is where companies realize the importance of leveraging competitive intelligence solution.

The business challenge: The client is a well-known medical device company based out of Central Europe. The client's inability to adapt to the latest market changes resulted in huge losses for the company. With this, the client witnessed a huge decline in their sales rate. This subsequently affected their profit margins and market position. The client, therefore, approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitive intelligence solution. By leveraging Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution, they wanted to keep track of their key competitors, understand their pricing strategies, and minimize vulnerability to market risk.

The solution offeredThe experts at Infiniti Research conducted a three-phased approach. This included conducting European medical device industry analysis, analyzing the client's top competitors, and comparing the client's performance with that of their competitors. The insights obtained from Infiniti's competitive intelligence engagement helped the client to understand their shortcomings compared with their competitors. Also, the client was able to understand the initiatives and marketing approaches adopted by their competitors. This helped them to make changes in their product developments and marketing initiatives. Furthermore, with Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution, they were able to surpass the market competition and enhance their sales rate by 33%.

Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution helped the client to:

Continually keep abreast of market transitions and customer demands

Anticipate competitive activity and make changes in business plans accordingly

Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution offered predictive insights on:

Enhancing market position and sales rate

Making well-informed business decisions

