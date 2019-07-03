Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for June 2019 was 1,138, up 12 from the 1,126 counted in May 2019, and up 179 from the 959 counted in June 2018. The international offshore rig count for June 2019 was 246, up 6 from the 240 counted in May 2019, and up 51 from the 195 counted in June 2018.
The average U.S. rig count for June 2019 was 969, down 17 from the 986 counted in May 2019, and down 87 from the 1,056 counted in June 2018. The average Canadian rig count for June 2019 was 114, up 44 from the 70 counted in May 2019, and down 23 from the 137 counted in June 2018.
The worldwide rig count for June 2019 was 2,221, up 39 from the 2,182 counted in May 2019, and up 69 from the 2,152 counted in June 2018.
June 2019 Rig Counts
June 2019
May 2019
June 2018
Land
Offshore
Total
Month
Land
Offshore
Total
Land
Offshore
Total
|Latin America
162
27
189
10
149
30
179
154
26
180
|Europe
144
49
193
7
142
44
186
48
30
78
|Africa
95
21
116
-7
101
22
123
76
18
94
|Middle East
359
54
413
3
356
54
410
350
42
392
|Asia Pacific
132
95
227
-1
138
90
228
136
79
215
|International
892
246
1,138
12
886
240
1,126
764
195
959
|United States
945
24
969
-17
965
21
986
1,037
19
1,056
|Canada
111
3
114
44
67
3
70
134
3
137
|North America
1,056
27
1,083
27
1,032
24
1,056
1,171
22
1,193
|Worldwide
1,948
273
2,221
39
1,918
264
2,182
1,935
217
2,152
See note to editor at the bottom of this press release.
About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts
The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.
The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. Due to the U.S. holiday this week, the North America rig count will be released today, July 03, 2019 at noon Central Time.
The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the fifth working day of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available from our website.
About Baker Hughes, a GE company
Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) is the world's first and only fullstream provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. We deploy minds and machines to enhance customer productivity, safety and environmental stewardship, while minimizing costs and risks at every step of the energy value chain. With operations in over 120 countries, we infuse over a century of experience with the spirit of a startup inventing smarter ways to bring energy to the world.
Note to editor: Effective June 07, 2019, Ukraine is now included in the Europe region of the Baker Hughes International Rig Count. This addition is not reflected in historical data.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190703005079/en/
Contacts:
Media Relations:
Melanie Kania, +1 713-439-8303
melanie.kania@bhge.com
or
Investor Relations:
Philipp Mueller, +1 281-809-9088
investor.relations@bhge.com