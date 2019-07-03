Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for June 2019 was 1,138, up 12 from the 1,126 counted in May 2019, and up 179 from the 959 counted in June 2018. The international offshore rig count for June 2019 was 246, up 6 from the 240 counted in May 2019, and up 51 from the 195 counted in June 2018.

The average U.S. rig count for June 2019 was 969, down 17 from the 986 counted in May 2019, and down 87 from the 1,056 counted in June 2018. The average Canadian rig count for June 2019 was 114, up 44 from the 70 counted in May 2019, and down 23 from the 137 counted in June 2018.

The worldwide rig count for June 2019 was 2,221, up 39 from the 2,182 counted in May 2019, and up 69 from the 2,152 counted in June 2018.

June 2019 Rig Counts

June 2019 May 2019 June 2018 Land Offshore Total Month

Variance Land Offshore Total Land Offshore Total Latin America 162 27 189 10 149 30 179 154 26 180 Europe 144 49 193 7 142 44 186 48 30 78 Africa 95 21 116 -7 101 22 123 76 18 94 Middle East 359 54 413 3 356 54 410 350 42 392 Asia Pacific 132 95 227 -1 138 90 228 136 79 215 International 892 246 1,138 12 886 240 1,126 764 195 959 United States 945 24 969 -17 965 21 986 1,037 19 1,056 Canada 111 3 114 44 67 3 70 134 3 137 North America 1,056 27 1,083 27 1,032 24 1,056 1,171 22 1,193 Worldwide 1,948 273 2,221 39 1,918 264 2,182 1,935 217 2,152

About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts

The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.

The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. Due to the U.S. holiday this week, the North America rig count will be released today, July 03, 2019 at noon Central Time.

The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the fifth working day of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available from our website.

About Baker Hughes, a GE company

Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) is the world's first and only fullstream provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. We deploy minds and machines to enhance customer productivity, safety and environmental stewardship, while minimizing costs and risks at every step of the energy value chain. With operations in over 120 countries, we infuse over a century of experience with the spirit of a startup inventing smarter ways to bring energy to the world.

Note to editor: Effective June 07, 2019, Ukraine is now included in the Europe region of the Baker Hughes International Rig Count. This addition is not reflected in historical data.

