Epigenetics Diagnostic Market Size Worth $21.7 Billion By 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global epigenetics diagnostic market size is expected to reach USD 21.7 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 18.8% over the forecast period, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing prevalence of cancer and other diseases across the globe, along with epigenetic modification base, is anticipated to fuel the industry growth during the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

On the basis of product, reagents held the largest share owing to increasing R&D activities in field of epigenetics. Kits are expected to witness high demand over the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 19.2% due to need for rapid and accurate detection techniques

Based on technology, DNA methylation held a major share in terms of revenue in 2018. Technological advancements such as Methylation Sensitive PCR (MSP) and rapid adoption of these products to improve diagnostics efficiency are the factors attributing to its largest share

Growing prevalence of cancer with epigenetic modification is a key factor driving the oncology application segment. Solid tumors further dominated the segment in 2018

North America emerged as a major regional market in 2018 due to factors such as high levels of patient awareness, growing collaborations between large pharmaceutical firms for development of improved therapeutics, increasing funding for R&D, and increasing cancer prevalence

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period with a CAGR of 20.9% owing to the presence of large target population having cancer, diabetes, and other chronic disorders, along with parallel unmet clinical needs

Major players of the industry include Sigma-Aldrich Corporation; Valirx Plc; Oncolys Biopharma Inc.; Zymo Research Corporation; Qiagen; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Diagenode Diagnostics; and Illumina, Inc. Extensive R&D initiatives for development of novel drugs and presence of strong product pipeline are expected to further boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Read 153 page research report with TOC on "Epigenetics Diagnostic Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Product (Reagents, Kits, Instruments), By Application (Oncology, Non-oncology), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/epigenetics-diagnostic-market

Diagnostic companies are upgrading their products by implementing new techniques for attaining specific and sensitive results. Companies such as Abcam plc, Invitrogen, and Sigma Aldrich Corporation are developing a new range of Chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP)-validated antibodies specific for detection of histone modifications at various loci.

In addition, many biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and academic research organizations are collaborating to promote the growth of the epigenetics diagnostic industry. Companies such as Epigenomics, OncoMethylome Sciences, and Orion Genomics have collaborated with other laboratories and diagnostic companies that have licensed their technology for development of Laboratory-developed Tests (LDTs).

Technological advancements resulting in increased accuracy, portability, and cost-effectiveness are expected to be a high-impact rendering driver in the market. For instance, Diagnosed has developed automated kits for detection and purification of methylated DNA.

Grand View Research has segmented the global epigenetics diagnostic market on the basis of product, technology, application, and region:

Epigenetics Diagnostic Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Reagents



Kits



ChIP Sequencing Kit





Whole Genomic Amplification Kit





Bisulfite Conversion Kit





RNA Sequencing Kit





Others



Instruments



Enzymes



Services

Epigenetics Diagnostic Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

DNA Methylation



Reagents





Kits





Instruments





Enzymes





Services



Histone Methylation



Reagents





Kits





Instruments





Enzymes





Services



Histone Acetylation



Reagents





Kits





Instruments





Enzymes





Services



Large non-coding RNA



Reagents





Kits





Instruments





Enzymes





Services



MicroRNA modification



Reagents





Kits





Instruments





Enzymes





Services



Chromatin structures



Reagents





Kits





Instruments





Enzymes





Services

Epigenetics Diagnostic Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Oncology



Solid tumors





Liquid tumors



Non-oncology



Inflammatory diseases





Metabolic diseases





Infectious diseases





Cardiovascular diseases





Others

Epigenetics Diagnostic Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





Spain





France





Italy





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Singapore





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa





United Arab Emirates





Saudi Arabia

