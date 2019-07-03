

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Airlines introduced certain comforts for the coach passengers in international long haul flights, including free welcome drinks, hot towel service, and bistro-style dining. The changes are part of the airline's multi-billion dollar investment aiming to improve customer experience.



The Atlanta-based carrier debuts its reinvented Main Cabin service in November on international flights scheduled for 6.5 hours or longer. The service will also be offered on select shorter international flights where Delta One or Delta Premium Select is offered.



Once the passengers board the plane, they are given a hot towel service, followed by a complimentary 'Welcome Aboard' cocktail including Bellini made with sparkling wine and peach puree. The menu options are also revamped. The bistro-style meal service will offer upgraded appetizers and large entrees to mix and match. Dessert and coffee will be served separately.



These services were usually reserved for domestic flights' first-class passengers, before introducing the changes.



Delta has provided specialized training to more than 3,000 Pursers, who are the lead flight attendants on international flights. Their role on flights have been enhanced to include pre-flight introductions in the gate house and personal greetings at the boarding door.



The company has tested the service on more than 700 flights between Portland and Tokyo-NRT over the past year that have generated increased customer satisfaction scores.



Jaime Jewell, director for in-flight brand strategy and customer experience, said, 'We're providing choices with elements of service to distract people from feeling like they're stuck in a metal tube for 10 hours. It's really about trying to take the airplane out of the experience a little bit.'



