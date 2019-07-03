

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Wednesday to hit a 10-month high and the pound struggled for traction after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warned about damage to the global economy from rising protectionism.



'If Brexit progresses smoothly, limited and gradual interest rate rises would be needed,' he said.



Investors were also digesting data from IHS Markit suggesting that U.K. service sector activity moved close to stagnation in June.



The IHS Markit/ Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 50.2 in June from 51.0 in May.



This was the lowest reading for three months. Economists had forecast the score to remain unchanged at 51.0.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 54 points or 0.71 percent at 7,613 in opening deals after gaining 0.8 percent on Tuesday.



Retailer JD Sports Fashion jumped over 3 percent after a positive trading update for the period ending 29 June.



Brexit-related depreciation in the pound helped lift exporters, with British American Tobacco shares climbing as much as 2.6 percent. Imperial Brands advanced 1.8 percent and AstraZeneca added 1.3 percent.



J Sainsbury fell 1.2 percent after its total retail sales for the first-quarter declined 1.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX