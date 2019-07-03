Electrolux to Invest EUR 130 Million in Italian Refrigeration Facility

STOCKHOLM, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electrolux Group today announced it will invest approximately MEUR 130 million in automation, digitalization and innovation at its manufacturing facility in Susegana, Italy.

The investment is part of Electrolux previously communicated manufacturing investment program (announced at the Capital Markets Day in 2017), totaling SEK 8 billion over 4-5 years as from 2018. Focused on automation, digitalization and improved innovation capabilities through new modularized product platforms, the program is expected to generate annual cost savings of approximately SEK 3 billion with full effect from 2024.

The decision to invest in Susegana follows an agreement with local unions regarding the continued industrial development of Electrolux operations in Italy. Scheduled to be completed in 2022, the investment includes two new assembly lines and resources for product and process development. This will support the competitiveness of Electrolux built-in refrigeration products and enable the company to achieve top performance levels in coming European energy label regulations. The upgrade will also entail improved ergonomics at workstations throughout the facility.

