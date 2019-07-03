WALLIX: WALLIX signs the first acquisition under its Ambition21 plan with Trustelem, a French startup in cloud access management

EXTENSION OF THE OFFERING IN THE STRATEGIC BUSINESSES OF IDENTITY ACCESS MANAGEMENT (IAM) AND CLOUD BASED SECURITY SERVICES;

FIRST NATIVE SaaS SOLUTION ON THE FRENCH MARKET;

ROLL-OUT OF THE AMBITION21 PLAN TO CONSOLIDATE WALLIX'S PIVOTAL POSITION IN EUROPEAN CYBER-SECURITY

WALLIX GROUP, a software company providing cyber-security and governance solutions for information systems access, has signed an agreement on the acquisition of Trustelem

Founded in 2013, Trustelem develops and markets an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) software solution, which integrates access management and control features for apps, Single Sign-On (SSO) and multi-factor authentication (MFA). According to Gartner consulting firm, 40% of large and mid-sized companies will use IDaaS solutions to meet their identity and access management needs by 2022, compared to only 5% today. Flexible and intuitive, the Trustelem solution is one of the rare market solutions in Europe capable of easily integrating into a company's IT system by adapting to specific client requirements without the need to call in a hefty integration taskforce.

The company, comprising 5 employees, earned revenues of €198,000 in 2018 and already has around 20 clients including SMEs and key accounts.

WALLIX GROUP acquired the entire share capital of Trustelem for €1 million, fully paid up in cash, which may be increased to €1.4 million. The company will be consolidated in WALLIX's financial statements from 1 July 2019.

This acquisition meets a number of objectives set down in WALLIX's Ambition21 plan:

- Extending the reach of the offering towards the identity management and protection market, an adjacent market to Privileged Access Management, through its most dynamic component, IDaaS.

- Developing the Cloud Based Security Services division at WALLIX with the addition of internationally recognized expertise in SaaS to its core business competencies;

- Adding a new product range aimed at all users of corporate IT systems, in addition to the WALLIX Bastion range which is used primarily by system administrators. This allows WALLIX to target client operating divisions as well as IT departments.

Grégory Haïk, Chairman of Trustelem, and Vincent Vanackère, Chief Technical Officer, will join the WALLIX GROUP as IDaaS Business Unit Director and Director of R&D for IDaaS solutions, respectively.

Jean-Noël de Galzain, Chairman of the WALLIX GROUP Management Board, made the following comments: "It is with great joy and pride that we welcome Trustelem and its team to the WALLIX family. This first acquisition is a major step towards achieving our Ambition21 plan by adding a pivotal technology to our portfolio. Positioned on the key sectors of cyber-security and cloud access management, the Trustelem Connect offering is the key to accessing all business processes, with its ease of use in SaaS mode and highly competitive cost of ownership. It also enables identity and access management services to be offered to a broader public, including mid-sized organizations, multinational subsidiaries and SME/SMIs."

Grégory Haïk, Chairman of Trustelem, said: "We have found the ideal partner to accelerate the roll-out of our offering. WALLIX's market strength in France and overseas will enable our solution to reach new heights on a commercial level. In essence, our clients entrust us with one of the most critical processes in terms of cyber-security - user authentication and access control. The WALLIX brand and reach will be key success factors for Trustelem, which can now harbor global ambitions."

Next publication: H1 2019 turnover, July 25, 2019

ABOUT TRUSTELEM

Trustelem, a French startup founded in 2013, publishes and operates a cloud solution for digital identity management aimed at businesses and organizations. Trustelem IDaaS (Identity-as-a-Service) facilitates clients' management of their application networks and helps them to streamline identity and access management and secure their IT assets. The solution incorporates a set of pre-integrated cloud apps, including G Suite, Office 365, Salesforce, Facebook Workplace and more. It interfaces with corporate directories such as LDAP, Active Directory and Azure AD and can support multiple authentication mechanisms that can be customized to client requirements.

https://www.trustelem.com

À PROPOS DE WALLIX

Editeur de logiciels de cyber sécurité, WALLIX Group est le spécialiste Européen de la gouvernance des comptes à privilèges. Répondant à l'évolution réglementaire récente (NIS/RGPD en Europe et OIV en France) et aux enjeux de cybersécurité qui touchent l'ensemble des entreprises, les produits et solutions WALLIX aident les utilisateurs à protéger leurs actifs informatiques critiques. Le WALLIX Bastion sécurise les accès aux serveurs, terminaux et objets connectés. Il bénéficie de la certification CSPN de l'ANSSI et répond à la demande de mise en conformité réglementaire. La solution DataPeps protège les données de l'entreprise en mettant à leur disposition une brique logicielle de chiffrement bout-en-bout en mode SaaS qui leur permet de répondre aux contraintes imposées par le RGPD.

WALLIX accompagne plus de 670 entreprises et organisations au quotidien dans leur gestion des accès. Ses solutions sont distribuées à travers un réseau de plus de 160 revendeurs et intégrateurs. Cotée sur Euronext sous le code ALLIX, WALLIX Group est l'un des leaders du marché du PAM avec une forte présence sur toute la zone Europe et EMEA et compte parmi ses actionnaires de référence TDH, société contrôlée par Monsieur Thierry Dassault.

Le WALLIX Bastion a été primé aux Computing Security Awards 2016, élu « Best Buy » par SC Magazine et nommé parmi les leaders dans les catégories Produits et Innovation de la gestion des accès à privilèges du Leadership Compass KuppingerCole2017. La société est membre de Bpifrance Excellence, Champion du Pôle Systematic Paris Région et membre fondateur du Groupement Hexatrust. En 2017, WALLIX GROUP a été intégré au sein du Futur40, le premier palmarès des sociétés de croissance en Bourse publié par Forbes France, et fait partie de l'indice Tech 40.

Plus d'informations sur www.wallix.com



ACTUS finance & communication

Relations Investisseurs

Théo MARTIN

Tél. 01 53 67 36 75 / wallix@actus.fr



Relations Presse Finance

Nicolas BOUCHEZ -

Tél. 01 53 67 36 74 / nbouchez@actus.fr

WALLIX

Edwige BROSSARD

Tél. 01 81 70 16 03 / ebrossard@wallix.com



------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:Télécharger le PDF