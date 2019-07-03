

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks hit a two-month high on Wednesday after International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde was nominated as the president of the European Central Bank.



She is expected to be broadly dovish on monetary policy while pressing fiscal authorities to play a more active role in promoting growth.



Lagarde would succeed Mario Draghi when his term expires at the end of October.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.8 percent at 392.31 after rising 0.4 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were up around 0.8 percent, while France's CAC 40 index was gaining 0.7 percent



Swiss computer accessories maker Logitech International advanced 1.4 percent after it announced a number of proposals, including the election of Wendy Becker as new chairperson of the Board following the 2019 annual general meeting.



Chipmakers were moving lower, with Siltronic losing as much as 2.6 percent on news the U.S. Commerce Department's enforcement staff was told this week that China's Huawei should still be treated as blacklisted.



Deutsche Bank shed 0.7 percent. According to the Wall Street Journal, the German lender has held talks with Citigroup, BNP Paribas and others about a possible transfer of parts of its equities business.



Consumer goods company Henkel gained 2.2 percent after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to 'buy'.



British retailer JD Sports Fashion jumped over 3 percent after a positive trading update for the period ending 29 June.



Brexit-related depreciation in the pound helped lift exporters, with British American Tobacco shares climbing as much as 2.6 percent. Imperial Brands advanced 1.8 percent and AstraZeneca added 1.3 percent.



J Sainsbury fell 1.2 percent after its total retail sales for the first-quarter declined 1.2 percent.



In economic releases, investors shrugged off data from IHS Markit suggesting that U.K. service sector activity moved close to stagnation in June.



The IHS Markit/ Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 50.2 in June from 51.0 in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX